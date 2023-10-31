K-State veterinarian warns pet parents of dangers on Halloween

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterinarian at Kansas State University has warned pet parents of the dangers posed to animals on Halloween and has given tips and tricks to avoid an unintended fright.

Kansas State University says that while Halloween is a day where some delight in frights, Susan Nelson, a clinical professor at the Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine, has tips to help keep pets safe.

Nelson has suggested that pets be left indoors during the holiday and for a few days after as some may have cruel intentions.

“Cats, especially black ones, are often sought after with cruel intentions during Halloween,” Nelson noted.

As trick-or-treaters knock on doors, Nelson has advised pet owners to keep their pets in a back room with the television turned on to help block the noise caused by doorbells and children.

“Be conscious of open doors, as some animals might make attempts to go outside,” Nelson said. “Make sure pets have some form of identification, such as microchips, collars or tags. Reflective collars will make it safer should the pets get out, as it will make them more visible.”

The professor has also suggested trying pet costumes on before Halloween to ensure furry friends can see, hear, breathe and move.

“When shopping for pet Halloween costumes, be mindful of costumes that have loose or small parts that could be pulled off and ingested,” Nelson warned. “If your pet seems distressed or allergic or shows abnormal behavior with a costume, consider having it wear a Halloween-themed bandana instead or nothing at all if even that causes distress.”

For pets that have a love for candy or decorations, Nelson has given the following tips to help keep them safe:

Keep all candy out of reach to avoid accidental ingestion of ingredients that can be toxic to pets or injure/obstruct their GI tracts. Examples of toxins are chocolate, Xylitol — an artificial sweetener — raisins and some types of nuts.

Consider disconnecting your doorbell or greeting trick-or-treaters at the end of your driveway, weather permitting, if the sound of the bell upsets your pet.

Be mindful that pets may be frightened by one of their familiar family members when that person is disguised in a costume. Acclimate them to the sight ahead of time.

Keep your pet away from electrical cords, candles and decorations to avoid accidental ingestion.

Throw away moldy pumpkins — they can cause illness if ingested.

Store glow sticks out of reach; they taste bitter and can cause drooling and agitation if ingested.

If residents suspect their pet has ingested something toxic, Nelson said they should immediately call their veterinarian, the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661 for advice.

