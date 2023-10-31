Investigation opened after vandalism to parking garage elevator costs $5K
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after $5,000 in damages was reported after a parking garage elevator was damaged in Manhattan.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.
When first responders arrived, they said they found a City of Manhattan employee who reported the elevator in the parking garage had been heavily damaged by a known male suspect.
RCPD noted that the vandalism cost the City about $5,000 in damages.
As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.
