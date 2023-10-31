Investigation opened after Topeka home vandalized with messages of hate

Topeka Police investigate a vandalism that included messages of hate on Oct. 31, 2023.
Topeka Police investigate a vandalism that included messages of hate on Oct. 31, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a home in the Oakland neighborhood was vandalized with messages of hate on Halloween.

Just after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the 1000 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found messages of hate displayed on the victim’s fence. TPD said while the photo does depict the fence in question, the vandalism has been intentionally covered.

TPD said it takes incidents of this nature seriously and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to the hate crime.

Investigators have encouraged those with information about the incident to report it to law enforcement at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

FILE
Water line replacement project progresses as new months-long road closure to begin
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Police attempt to identify man found in tent who later died at Lawrence hospital
FILE
Driver dies, passenger sent to hospital following rollover collision in SW Kansas
Image of the area impacted by the pipeline rupture and subsequent oil discharge into Mill Creek.
Mill Creek recovery and restoration efforts