Investigation opened after Downtown Topeka hit-and-run leaves one injured

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a hit-and-run in Downtown Topeka left a woman injured.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 8th Ave. and SW Fillmore St. with reports of a collision that injured a person.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had run into an adult female pedestrian before the driver sped away.

TPD noted that the victim sustained minor injuries in the collision. An investigation has been opened, however, no suspect or vehicle information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

FILE
Farm equipment company to pay former employees after sexual harassment investigation
COVID-19 and seasonal vaccinations are available at Riley County Health Department’s Public...
COVID-19, seasonal vaccinations available at Riley County Health Department
FILE
K-State veterinarian warns pet parents of dangers on Halloween
From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager...
Mayor, city manager, police chief discuss new camping ordinance