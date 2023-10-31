Investigation opened after Downtown Topeka hit-and-run leaves one injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a hit-and-run in Downtown Topeka left a woman injured.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW 8th Ave. and SW Fillmore St. with reports of a collision that injured a person.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had run into an adult female pedestrian before the driver sped away.

TPD noted that the victim sustained minor injuries in the collision. An investigation has been opened, however, no suspect or vehicle information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

