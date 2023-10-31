Governor Kelly releases statement on closure of Fort Scott Emergency Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly released a statement about the closure of the Fort Scott Emergency Department.

Governor Kelly’s Office indicated that on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Governor Kelly released the following announcement about the closure of the Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department in Fort Scott on Dec. 20.

“I am incredibly saddened by the news that Ascension Via Christi’s Emergency Department in Fort Scott is closing. Bourbon County residents have already had to drive 30 miles to Pittsburg – or, in some cases, 90 miles to Kansas City – for most care since Mercy Hospital closed five years ago. Now, even in emergencies, they’ll have one less place to turn, threatening their health and safety.

“I’ve been touring the state rallying for Medicaid Expansion for six weeks, and in that time, we’ve seen a rural hospital and now an emergency room close. How much more evidence do we need that rural communities need our support to keep health care affordable and accessible? Enough is enough. It’s time to act.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, the Kansas Department of Commerce Rapid Response Team is reaching out to Ascension Via Christi leadership and will be sharing resources with employees who are now looking for new employment.

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated that Medicaid Expansion would support Kansas hospitals in the following ways:

Rural hospitals in states that have not adopted Medicaid expansion are six times more likely to close than rural hospitals in states with expansion.

Researchers have found that hospitals in expansion states, particularly those in rural areas, are better off financially and are less likely to close.

58% of rural Kansas hospitals are at risk of closing, and 28% are at immediate risk of closing.

