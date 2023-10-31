Frighteningly low temperatures tonight

Matching or breaking the record for the coldest Halloween
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The scariest part of Halloween this year isn’t going to be ghosts or goblins or other scary creatures - rather the extremely cold temperatures we’ll be experiencing overnight!

The frigid pattern of the last several days has continued into Halloween, with high temperatures only hovering around 40° for most of NE Kansas. Moderate winds out of the north have been blowing for most of the day, making temperatures feel just a little bit chillier in the lower to middle 30s.

Luckily, wind will be dying down as we head towards the later hours of the evening. However, this will not be enough to stop temperatures from dropping to their lowest point yet - a low temperature of 20° in the forecast!

If this verifies, that would make it the coldest Halloween on record for Topeka, tied with 1991. A drop of of even 1° would set a new record for the coldest Halloween in the region. Any trick-or-treaters to plan on staying out late tonight must be bundled up and staying warm!

Temperatures become a little less frightening starting tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s returning to the forecast. Each day will be progressively warmer by a couple of degrees, likely peaking on Friday or Saturday in the middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will not be cold enough to support winter precipitation for the next several days, with chances of rain alone expected to be near zero through next weekend.

Have a happy Halloween and stay safe outdoors this evening!

