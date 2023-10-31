Fork in the Road: Rockin K’s offers a game atmosphere while enjoying great local food

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a place in the Little Apple where you might feel like you’re at a K-State game while enjoying your meal.

If you are in the mood to watch the K-State game or enjoy some great local food head on over to Rockin K’s.

“We started in 2020 right when COVID had hit it was kind of coming through so we had a great opportunity to take over the space and we wanted to do a unique menu that’s got a little bit of everything so if you want a turkey burger we got one of those, a veggie wrap we got something like that, but we also got a brisket burger and fries as well so we kind of got a lot of different options salads, soups, and so we have a wide variety menu for everybody,” said Scott Sieben, owner of Rockin K’s.

Although with the wide variety, there are a few items that stand out to most people.

“Our brisket nachos are probably our most popular item they’re a great shareable item obviously so anyone can dig in with a family on that one and then our burgers are really good but then we got some really good wraps, the Asian wrap is probably my favorite it’s a little bit of spice to it but it’s really good,” said Sieben.

People enjoy the food but along with a great happy hour to enjoy with your coworkers.

“I like the atmosphere, it’s open, it’s light, it’s not your average dive bar area. After work happy hour, they have great happy hour specials, and I haven’t eaten anything here that’s bad at all the food is excellent,” said Brad Lyons, a customer.

Being right across the street from Bill Snyder Stadium brings the game day atmosphere as well.

“We’re right across from K-States football stadium so game days are a little wild in this area but then you know basketball with the emergence of Tang and those guys we’ve seen a huge influence on game days on those days so we use our event space to do overflow on those days and so we try to take care of everybody that comes through before a game,” said Sieben,

Rockin K’s wants everyone to enjoy the games even if you aren’t at them.

”We’re always for K-Staters by K-Staters has kind of always been our motto so it is great to have people come in and watch the game whether you’re going to the stadium or not maybe you just kind of want to be in the atmosphere of the game day and not make it to the game we got the games on people are always enjoying it we got a great patio when the weathers nice to get people out there with nice little wind block so it keeps people in this edge district.” said Sieben.

Rockin K’s is located at 1880 Kimball Avenue in the Edge District their hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

