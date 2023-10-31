Farm equipment company to pay former employees after sexual harassment investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri farm equipment company will pay two former employees without admitting liability after they were sexually harassed and retaliated against.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says that Tapco, Inc., a manufacturer and molder of farm equipment based in Bridgeton, Mo., has agreed to conciliate two federal discrimination charges that allege sexual harassment and constructive discharge.

Charging records indicate that an employee at Tapco had sexually harassed two female coworkers. They complained to managers, however, believed they were not adequately addressed and eventually resigned.

Court documents note that the female employees also alleged that they were illegally retaliated against for complaining about sexual harassment.

EEOC said it investigated the allegations and found reasonable cause to believe that the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment to their employer.

Without admitting liability, the Commission indicated that Tapco entered into a conciliation agreement that required the company to pay one former employee $46,750 and the other $34,750. Additionally, Tapco has agreed to continue to not discriminate or retaliate against employees.

“With the successful conciliation of these charges of discrimination, we were able to further the EEOC’s mission to prevent and remedy unlawful employment discrimination and advance equal opportunity for all in the workplace,” said EEOC St. Louis District Director David Davis.

The Commission also said the company will post a notice to all employees about their rights under Title VII while the EEOC monitors compliance with the agreement.

