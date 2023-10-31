Emporia Zoo to welcome community to annual Happy Holidaze, Toy Drive

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia David Traylor Zoo is partnering with the Emporia Police Benefit Association for the annual Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive in November.

According to the City of Emporia David Traylor Zoo, join Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive as they light up the zoo for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The event will include games, story time, crafts, cocoa and a chance to visit with Santa.

City of Emporia David Traylor Zoo officials said lights will illuminate the zoo every evening through December.

City of Emporia David Traylor Zoo officials noted the Emporia Police Benefit Association will be co-hosting the annual toy drive the same evening. Bring new and unwrapped toys for donation.

