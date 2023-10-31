Emporia State takes home several MIAA honors

Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets had themselves a nice weekend racking up awards in a couple of sports.

Quarterback Braden Gleason was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week, tying his career-high of five passing touchdowns and became ESU’s career leader in total offense.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Schultz was named the Special Teams Athlete of the Week. He scored a touchdown on a kick-off and blocked a punt in ESU’s win over Kearney on Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Community College transfer Sandora Sasaski was named the Offensive Athlete of the Week for the second straight week and fourth time overall. She had 68 total kills last week with a 5.67 kills per set average to extend her season average kills per set to 4.78, which ranks top five nationally. The junior outside hitter extended her season-long streak of double-digit kills to 24 consecutive matches.

