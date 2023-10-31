Elementary students get in Halloween spirit with costume parade

Live at Five
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka elementary school students participated in parades for Halloween.

Some students from Meadows Elementary School were getting into the Halloween spirit with a parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting at the school on SW Clay St. and ending at Ward Mead Park.

The parade also featured the Topeka High School drumline, providing the music with all the kids walking alongside them dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Other Topeka Public Schools that held a parade on Halloween include McCarter Elementary and Shaner Early Learning Academy.

Nearly 1 year after Mill Creek Oil Spill, water once again flows naturally
Fork in the Road: Rockin K’s offers a game atmosphere while enjoying great local food
YWCA celebrates $750K with open house of Day Center
Government holds roundtable discussion of Medicaid expansion
