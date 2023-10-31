Elementary students get in Halloween spirit with costume parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka elementary school students participated in parades for Halloween.

Some students from Meadows Elementary School were getting into the Halloween spirit with a parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting at the school on SW Clay St. and ending at Ward Mead Park.

The parade also featured the Topeka High School drumline, providing the music with all the kids walking alongside them dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Other Topeka Public Schools that held a parade on Halloween include McCarter Elementary and Shaner Early Learning Academy.

