Driver dies, passenger sent to hospital following rollover collision in SW Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUBLETTE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead while another was sent to a hospital following an early-morning rollover collision in Southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 80.5 along Highway 56 - about 9 miles east of Sublette - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Christian Gonzalez, 21, of Dodge City, had been headed west on the highway. However, Gonzalez fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the north ditch where he awoke and overcorrected the SUV.

KHP noted that the GMC skidded through the ditch and then went airborne at the field entrance. When the SUV came back down it rolled an unknown number of times before it landed upright facing northwest.

First responders said Gonzalez had been thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KHP said Gonzalez’s passenger, Raul U. Ochoa-Corral, 20, of Dodge City, was taken to Satanta Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

