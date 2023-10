TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Tuesday responded to a report of smoke in residence in southwestern Shawnee County.

The incident was reported around 7:15 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of S.W. Hoch Road.

Crews from the Mission and Dover fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

