COVID-19, seasonal vaccinations available at Riley County Health Department

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 and seasonal vaccinations are available at Riley County Health Department’s Public Health Clinic.

Riley County Health Department officials said walk-in visits are welcome, or people can call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule appointments ahead of time at the Public Health Clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.

“Our latest shipment of COVID vaccines has arrived for those ages six months and older. We will begin immunizing at noon today; no appointment is required,” said RCHD Public Health Clinic Supervisor Dr. Jacob Clarke, MD.

The Riley County Public Health Clinic hours are as follows:

Mon-Wed: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thurs: noon – 6 p.m.

Fri: 8:30 - 11 a.m.

“We offer flu, COVID, and RSV vaccines to battle seasonal respiratory viruses. CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID this fall and winter. People aged 65 and older should also consider getting their pneumonia vaccine if they are not up to date. Likewise, those who are 60 and older will be eligible for the new RSV vaccine,” explained Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

Riley County Health Department officials indicated that most Americans can still get a COVID vaccine for free. For people with health insurance, most plans will cover COVID vaccine at no cost to the patient. There will be zero out-of-pocket costs for those insured by plans that cover vaccines and are contracted with RCHD. RCHD contracts with most major insurers in the region, but RCHD does NOT contract with Ambetter, Cigna, ChampVA, and TRICARE Prime.

Riley County Health Department officials said those without health insurance will be eligible for free or reduced-cost vaccinations.

Riley County Health Department officials noted to please bring your ID and, if insured, please verify your coverage and bring your insurance card when arriving for a vaccine. Find more information about vaccinations and other health department services at www.rileycountyks.gov/health.

“Vaccinations are still the best way to prevent serious illness associated with seasonal viruses. Vaccines not only protect the recipient but also prevent the spread of viruses in the community,” said Gibbs.

Riley County Health Department officials said the mission of the department is to promote and protect the health and safety of the community through evidence-based practices, prevention and education.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.