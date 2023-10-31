Cornerstone Chorale sets Topeka tour stop to benefit Braided Haven

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationally acclaimed group of singers and instrumentalists will provide a treat to support one of Topeka’s newest non-profits.

Mary Madden and Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen with First Congregational Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the concert by Cornerstone Chorale and Brass.

The ensemble of 20 singers, six instrumentalists and a narrator provide an inspirational musical performance. Topeka will be stop number 499 on a 500-concert tour.

The concert is a benefit for Braided Haven. Braided Haven provides shelter, support and other services to LGBTQ individuals, primarily young adults. They currently have a drop-in shelter, with plans to open a transitional housing facility.

Hear Cornerstone Chorale and Brass at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or online at fcctopeka.com.

Learn more about Braided Haven at braidedhaven.org.

