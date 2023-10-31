Collaboration between K-State, Stormont Vail expands to make strides in research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An expanded collaboration between K-State and Stormont Vail will give physicians, patients, faculty and students a greater ability to make strides in medical research.

Kansas State University says it has partnered with the Stormont Vail Health Research Collaboration to expand the launch of a new clinical research space to create more chances for collaboration between faculty, students, practitioners and patients in clinical healthcare research.

K-State noted that the partnership began in 2020 with a collaborative study between the health system and Carl Ade, associate professor of kinesiology. It has since expanded to be a university-wide opportunity.

“K-State research has needs for clinical expertise as well as patients for research studies, and Stormont Vail has clinicians who want to be involved in research and patients who want to be involved in studies,” Ade said. “It’s a great opportunity for both parties to engage in a mutually beneficial partnership.”

The University said Ade serves as the liaison between the two entities as he connects university researchers to physicians and patients at Stormont Vail and vice versa.

“My team wants to bridge the gap and make it easier for K-State researchers to access the clinical expertise and patients and for Stormont Vail to access the scientific powerhouse that is K-State,” Ade said. “This benefits the patients of this region — they can give back through research studies, and it gives patients in this part of the state access to research trials they might not have access to otherwise.”

Ade said that if a Stormont Vail physical or nurse has an idea but no time or resources to explore it, they can reach out to him to connect to faculty members who work in that research area. Likewise, if a faculty member is leading a project that requires a clinical study, Ade can connect with the clinical research center to see if the study is feasible and seek out eligible patients to participate.

“The recent openings of the Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus and Flint Hills Campus in Junction City surround the university with new Stormont facilities, resources, health care providers and patients,” said Mary Martell, vice president and regional administrator for Stormont Vail. “What we can do together is unlimited; it’s an exciting time for our health system, the patients and communities we serve, and for the next generation of the scientific platform we are creating with K-State.”

K-State said the new dedicated research space was provided by the C. Clyde and Midge Jones family. It includes an exam room with clinical space for research studies at Stormont Vail’s Manhattan campus. All research will be faculty-driven with opportunities for students to be closely involved.

“This is a great opportunity for pre-health students and those who work in research labs,” Ade said. “They may be able to go collect data in a clinical setting and be involved in these types of studies that are typically only available at institutions with medical schools.”

While the expanded partnership and new space were just formalized, there are already multiple collaborative projects in the early stages. These include those with researchers from the College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health and Human Services and more.

“This partnership will enable exciting new collaborations between K-State researchers and Stormont Vail that, in turn, can lead to new technologies, practices, diagnostics and therapies for improved health and health outcomes,” said David Rosowsky, vice president for research at K-State. “This is another example of K-State’s commitment to defining the next-gen land-grant university by contributing to community health and well-being in Kansas.”

