Buddy Guy to be rescheduled to June 2024 as part of KSU McCain Performance Series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Buddy Guy will take the stage as part of the K-State McCain Performance Series in June 2024 instead of November 2023.

Kansas State University officials said due to a medical issue affecting the artist, the Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell show on Sunday, Nov. 5 at McCain Auditorium is being rescheduled to Monday, June 24, 2024.

K-State officials indicated to please hold on to tickets. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

K-State officials said patrons will automatically be assigned the same seats for the new date and do not need to take any action. Replacement tickets are not required as McCain Auditorium will accept tickets with the old date on the night of the show.

According to K-State officials, if a ticket holder is unable to attend on the new date, the patron may use the value of the ticket toward the purchase of another show, donate the ticket’s value to the Friends of McCain, or request a refund for the price of the ticket plus the facility surcharge fee and applicable sales tax.

For more information, K-State officials said to please call the McCain Ticket Office from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 785-532-6428. If the line is busy or the call is placed outside the above hours, please leave a voice message.

K-State officials noted for a complete schedule of McCain Performance Series shows, please visit mccain.k-state.edu.

