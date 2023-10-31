Bond issue seeks to improve USD 343 facilities without raising mill levy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A proposed bond issue seeks about 18 million dollars to make district-wide improvements to USD 343 facilities without costing voters more money.

JB Elliott, superintendent of USD 343 schools, says the new bond issue is being considered at a rather opportune time.

“We have a bond issue currently that’s retiring,” he says. “It will be entering its 20th year next year. So this one would take on and go forward from the retirement.”

With the help of the community, officials identified several areas in need of improvement, top of mind being safety.

“The world has changed since these buildings were built,” says Bill Culver, a who lives in the Perry-Lecompton district. “And we need to make sure we keep our students safe.”

The district will install a safe schools entrance, for example.

“It’s kind of a controlled entrance,” says Elliott. “So when someone can actually come through the first layer talk to someone face to face, like the secretary or the administrator, before gaining access to the entire building.”

Another point of concern is the limited amount of space for the district’s daycare and preschool. Currently those facilities can accommodate around 50 kids-- the district wants to bring that total closer to 100 with an additional eight classrooms...

Wayne Ledbetter, a former educator in the district, says childcare is vital to the health of small communities.

“If you want to keep a community viable, that’s really important,” he says. “And this is going to help us do that at no cost to our citizens.”

Renovations will also be made to the high school’s theater, additional gym space, and updates to the district’s baseball and softball fields.

“This will overall give us a chance to address a lot of the needs that our our community our committee members have identified.” says Elliott.

Further details on the bond issue can be found on the USD 343 website along with PDF’s of the renovation schematics.

