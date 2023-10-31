Advanced voting underway in Kansas, voters have 1 week to vote

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas voters now have one week left to vote in the 2023 general election.

Early voting allows those who may not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day the chance to have their voices heard.

The last full day to vote early is this Friday, Nov. 3, with early voting at the election office set to end at noon on Monday, Nov. 6. The general election day to vote is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said early voting numbers this year seem to be on par with previous elections.

”I think our turnouts, from what I am seeing so far, be pretty standard. I don’t know if there’s going to be any bigger turnout than normal for early. Mail ballots are running about normal so I’m looking for Election Day to be typically what we saw in 19 and 21 - probably very similar,” said Howell.

However, one particular Kansas lawmaker was at the election office on Monday, Oct. 31. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was one of many at the election office to submit her ballot in advance.

