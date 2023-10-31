15-year-old arrested after alleged threats of school shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly made threats on social media to shoot up Topeka West High School.

Administrators at Topeka West High School notified parents on Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, that an individual was apprehended following an investigation into threats made against the school on social media.

The Topeka Police Department says it was notified around 11:15 p.m. on Monday by Topeka Public Schools USD 501 about the threatening social media post. It was found a teen had threatened a school shooting.

School officials told parents that an investigation began that morning after a post was made on social media related to the high school. Student and staff safety was of the utmost priority.

Investigators said they were quick to identify the suspect and find the student who made the threat.

The school noted that local law enforcement officials took swift action and one person was apprehended.

TPD said a 15-year-old girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated criminal threat in connection with the incident.

“Topeka West takes seriously any social media posts that disrupt the school environment and we maintain a firm stance in holding individuals accountable,” Principal John Buckendorff said in a letter to parents. “Thank you again to our local law enforcement for partnering with us to ensure a safe and supportive environment for our entire school community.”

As of 9:55 a.m., all activities are planned to go on as scheduled.

