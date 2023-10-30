Year-long rape investigation leads to arrest of Manhattan man

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that has lasted more than a year into a 2022 rape has led to the arrest of one Manhattan man.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials arrested Ryan Jones, 21, of Manhattan, while at department headquarters.

RCPD noted the arrest was the result of a Riley Co. District Court warrant for aggravated sexual battery and rape. The warrant stems from a Sept. 2022 incident.

Jones was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Rape

As of Monday, Jones no longer remains behind bars as his $50,000 bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Damage to a bridge over a busy highway near Manhattan that created a closure expected to last...
Damage to bridge over Manhattan highway created by excavator hauled on semi
Law enforcement officials continue to attempt to identify a man connected to a robbery at a...
Attempt to Identify: Police search for information following E. Topeka robbery
Crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle, noninjury crash involving a Topeka police...
Police cruiser involved in noninjury collision Monday morning in central Topeka
Troy Chambers
Repeat offender arrested after incident with weapon reported at Valeo