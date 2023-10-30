Year-long rape investigation leads to arrest of Manhattan man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that has lasted more than a year into a 2022 rape has led to the arrest of one Manhattan man.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials arrested Ryan Jones, 21, of Manhattan, while at department headquarters.

RCPD noted the arrest was the result of a Riley Co. District Court warrant for aggravated sexual battery and rape. The warrant stems from a Sept. 2022 incident.

Jones was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Aggravated sexual battery

Rape

As of Monday, Jones no longer remains behind bars as his $50,000 bond has been posted.

