Washburn Living Learning Center hosts warm indoor trick or treat event

By Claire Decatur
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The doors of Washburn’s Living Learning Center opened at 4:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon welcoming in kids of all ages for a student-led trick or treat.

The free event gave the community a chance to see what residential halls look like while also interacting with students.

“I feel like the residents here did a really good job of handing out candy,” said Residential Assistant Tyler Haywood. “I know a lot of the halls decorated which was really cool, they had music blaring. I think it was a really good experience for all the kids.”

The kids also got a chance to do arts and crafts and enjoy some spooky food served by the students.

“They were interactive, they loved seeing the kids and talking about their costumes,” said Scott Harries. “Kids loving younger kids, it was pretty cool.”

