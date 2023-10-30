Victims of Dodge City shooting identified, suspect expected to be extradited

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The two deceased victims of an early-morning weekend shooting have been identified as an extradition hearing is expected for the man believed to be behind the incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the two men killed in an early-morning shooting at a Dodge City Bar over the weekend have been identified as Abraham Morales-Santos, 28, and Antonio A. Cabrera, 29, both of Dodge City.

KBI noted that the shooting was reported just after 1:10 a.m. when a fight allegedly broke out between Ricardo J. Cadena-Garcia, 36, and four other men. Cadena-Garcia allegedly fired a handgun and shot and killed Cabrera. He then fired more rounds which hit Morales-Santos and the two other unidentified victims.

Cabrera was pronounced deceased at the scene while Morales-Santos and another victim were taken to a nearby hospital. Morales-Santos was pronounced deceased by medical officials on arrival while the other victim was treated and released. The last victim, a 40-year-old man, was flown to a Wichita hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Cadena-Garcia was found by law enforcement officials in Oklahoma later that afternoon and was arrested as he awaited roadside assistance for a blown tire. He remains in the Beaver Co. Jail in Oklahoma on a warrant for capital murder connected to Cabrera’s and Morales-Santos’s deaths. He also faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

KBI noted that an extradition hearing is expected. Meanwhile, any witnesses of the incident who have not yet spoken to law enforcement officials have been asked to call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126.

Additionally, KBI indicated that any personal property that was hastily left behind as other patrons of the restaurant fled gunfire can be picked up at the Dodge City Police Department, 110 W. Spruce St.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.