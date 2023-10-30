Vandals hit Kansas Wesleyan fountain in attempted bubble prank, again

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are on the hunt for three vandals who damaged a fountain at a local university after they threw soap in it.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 26, law enforcement officials were called to Kansas Wesleyan University at 100 E. Claflin Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When police arrived, they said University Security reported three individuals poured soap into the fountain on the north side of Pioneer Hall. The incident cost the school about $1,500 in damage.

SPD also noted that video surveillance caught a white man and two white women causing the damage around 2 a.m. They left the scene in a silver or white SUV.

In 2020, it was also reported that the fountain at KWU had been “soap bombed” during a string of statewide fountain vandalisms as part of a viral TikTok trend. During the first incident, no damage had been caused to the fountain as a more than 15-foot-high wall of suds hit the grass. This particular incident took about five hours to clean.

During the 2020 string, reports indicate that a fountain at Bethany College in Lindsborg and the fountain in front of Century II in Wichita were both hit.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to SPD at 785-836-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.