Vandals hit Kansas Wesleyan fountain in attempted bubble prank, again

FILE - Vandals hit the Kansas Wesleyan fountain in September 2020 during a string of incidents...
FILE - Vandals hit the Kansas Wesleyan fountain in September 2020 during a string of incidents spurred by a TikTok trend.(Kansas Wesleyan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are on the hunt for three vandals who damaged a fountain at a local university after they threw soap in it.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 26, law enforcement officials were called to Kansas Wesleyan University at 100 E. Claflin Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When police arrived, they said University Security reported three individuals poured soap into the fountain on the north side of Pioneer Hall. The incident cost the school about $1,500 in damage.

SPD also noted that video surveillance caught a white man and two white women causing the damage around 2 a.m. They left the scene in a silver or white SUV.

In 2020, it was also reported that the fountain at KWU had been “soap bombed” during a string of statewide fountain vandalisms as part of a viral TikTok trend. During the first incident, no damage had been caused to the fountain as a more than 15-foot-high wall of suds hit the grass. This particular incident took about five hours to clean.

During the 2020 string, reports indicate that a fountain at Bethany College in Lindsborg and the fountain in front of Century II in Wichita were both hit.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to SPD at 785-836-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Quincy T. Peaches
Man arrested after Eskridge harassment investigation finds Mo. arrest warrant
Stephanie Craddock
Topeka woman previously arrested faces new accusations of meth possession
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-30-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 10-30-23
FILE
Missing Franklin Co. man found safe by law enforcement officials