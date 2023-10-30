Trick-or-treat precautions to keep kids and candy givers safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you’re taking you little ones out to get can or if you are giving the candy away, be cautious before digging in to grab a treat out of the candy bucket.

“We want to make sure that nothing is already pre-opened, that everything is prepackaged appropriately, and nothing should be loose,” said Elizabeth Silver. “Anything like that, I would say is probably fair to take away.”

Managing Director of The Kansas Poison Center at the University of Kansas Health System, Elizabeth Silver, said to keep everything clean, closed, and organized.

“Make sure that everything you are giving out, if it is a glow stick — a lot of kids use glow sticks and that’s fine to give out —but make sure it’s in tact and that nothing is accidentally leaking or anything like that,” said Silver. “Make sure if you have any other toys or things, I would just be careful of choking hazards for small children.”

Kids costumes are a huge part of the Halloween excitement, but you want to make sure you can see them.

State Director for Safe Kids Kansas, Cherie Sage, said a few additions can make it easy to spot your kid.

“It’s important on Halloween for kids to both see and be seen,” said Sage. “We want to make sure that they are visible to drivers and to other people walking down the street so either light colored costumes, you can put on reflective tape, or glow sticks are another great option just to help people to be able to see your children.”

Be aware, excited ghosts and super heroes may not remember to look before swooping into the street. Therefore, drivers should be especially alert on Halloween night.

Sage said, “We are all giving, patient and kind with all of those who come to our door.”

Safe Kids Kansas said children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Click HERE for more safety tips for a fun and memorable Halloween.

The Poison Helpline is 1-800-222-1222.

