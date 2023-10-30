Topeka woman previously arrested faces new accusations of meth possession

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman previously arrested after meth was allegedly found in her possession has been arrested again with what is believed to be methamphetamine in her possession.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, that around 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, law enforcement officials stopped a maroon 2022 Kia in the area of 134th Rd. and Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said methamphetamine was allegedly found in the vehicle.

As a result, law enforcement officials noted that the driver, Stephanie R. Craddock, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

As of Monday, Oct. 30, Craddock had since bonded out of custody.

WIBW records indicate that Craddock was arrested in Topeka in October 2021 following another traffic stop. She was found in a vehicle allegedly with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession. She also had a previous warrant out for her arrest at the time. Three others were also arrested during this incident, Raphael Carter, Michael Hodges and Jeffrey Parsons who were all allegedly found also with meth and marijuana in their possession.

