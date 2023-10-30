Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day commemorations set for November, the Topeka West High School JROTC remembers six soldiers from the northeast Kansas region who have died in battle.

On Monday, Oct. 30, cadets with JROTC honored six soldiers who died in battle who were also once Topeka West graduates. The soldiers honored on Monday were:

Gary Parsons

James Garrett

Rodney Wilson

Christopher La Garland Raimey

John Sticher

Kyle Thomas

All the cadets signed a card and planted a flag on the gravesite of each fallen soldier, then had a small ceremony to thank the soldiers for their service.

According to Lt. Col. James Hall, senior army instructor for the Topeka West High School JROTC and who served in the Army for 25 years, these soldiers are also honored for their service on the JROTC’s Wall of Valor, and five of the soldiers were buried in Topeka, and one was buried in Carbondale. The idea was created in 2020 when COVID-19 caused all Veteran’s Day ceremonies to be canceled.

“That year was the first time we went into Veteran’s Day during COVID, and of course, there were no assemblies or anything, so we were trying to get creative about ways to honor the veterans,” said Lt. Col. Hall. “Just came up with the idea to have a card, and all of the cadets get a part in honoring him, so their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

Hall also described each soldier and their service, which you can check out HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.