Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day commemorations set for November, the Topeka West High School JROTC remembers six soldiers from the northeast Kansas region who have died in battle.

On Monday, Oct. 30, cadets with JROTC honored six soldiers who died in battle who were also once Topeka West graduates. The soldiers honored on Monday were:

  • Gary Parsons
  • James Garrett
  • Rodney Wilson
  • Christopher La Garland Raimey
  • John Sticher
  • Kyle Thomas

All the cadets signed a card and planted a flag on the gravesite of each fallen soldier, then had a small ceremony to thank the soldiers for their service.

According to Lt. Col. James Hall, senior army instructor for the Topeka West High School JROTC and who served in the Army for 25 years, these soldiers are also honored for their service on the JROTC’s Wall of Valor, and five of the soldiers were buried in Topeka, and one was buried in Carbondale. The idea was created in 2020 when COVID-19 caused all Veteran’s Day ceremonies to be canceled.

“That year was the first time we went into Veteran’s Day during COVID, and of course, there were no assemblies or anything, so we were trying to get creative about ways to honor the veterans,” said Lt. Col. Hall. “Just came up with the idea to have a card, and all of the cadets get a part in honoring him, so their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

Hall also described each soldier and their service, which you can check out HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Fire breaks out behind Dollar General in Topeka
Fire breaks out behind Dollar General on SW Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
The Topeka Community Foundation hosts a celebration for its latest investment to help a...
Childcare organizers celebrate expansion, future impact of Topeka-based childcare center
The Topeka Community Foundation hosts a celebration for its latest investment to help a...
Childcare organizers celebrate expansion, future impact of Topeka-based childcare center
Safe Kids Kansas provides tips to keep kids safe on Halloween
Trick-or-treat precautions to keep kids and candy givers safe
Safe Kids Kansas provides tips to keep kids safe on Halloween
Trick-or-treat precautions to keep kids and candy givers safe