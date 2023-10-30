Speeding driver with broken tail light on K-4 arrested for DUI

Passenger arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors
FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were arrested after a driver and passenger were found speeding along K-4 Highway with minors in their vehicle, all of which were transporting open containers.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday evening, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials saw a vehicle speeding down K-4 Highway near Hessdale Rd. and stopped the driver.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said it found multiple individuals inside the vehicle had been under the influence - including the driver who was identified as Mason W. Flickinger, 19.

The passenger, Andrew A. Bonds, 22, was also arrested while two juvenile occupants were charged with Minor in Consumption of Alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded Kansans that it is illegal to transport open containers of alcohol in the Sunflower State. This includes all passengers. The state also has a zero-tolerance policy for minors in possession of alcohol - those who have a Blood Alcohol Content of .02 or greater and are under the age of 21 will face DUI charges.

Law enforcement officials in Wabaunsee Co. also reminded residents that those caught with a DUI will have their vehicles towed.

Flickinger was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Tail lamp violations
  • Speeding

Bonds was booked on:

  • Furnishing alcohol or cereal malt beverages to a minor
  • Transporting an open container
  • Possession of marijuana

As of Monday, both Flickinger and Bonds no longer remain behind bars as both have bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Damage to a bridge over a busy highway near Manhattan that created a closure expected to last...
Damage to bridge over Manhattan highway created by excavator hauled on semi
Law enforcement officials continue to attempt to identify a man connected to a robbery at a...
Attempt to Identify: Police search for information following E. Topeka robbery
Crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle, noninjury crash involving a Topeka police...
Police cruiser involved in noninjury collision Monday morning in central Topeka
Troy Chambers
Repeat offender arrested after incident with weapon reported at Valeo