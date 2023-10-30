Speeding driver with broken tail light on K-4 arrested for DUI

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were arrested after a driver and passenger were found speeding along K-4 Highway with minors in their vehicle, all of which were transporting open containers.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday evening, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials saw a vehicle speeding down K-4 Highway near Hessdale Rd. and stopped the driver.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said it found multiple individuals inside the vehicle had been under the influence - including the driver who was identified as Mason W. Flickinger, 19.

The passenger, Andrew A. Bonds, 22, was also arrested while two juvenile occupants were charged with Minor in Consumption of Alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded Kansans that it is illegal to transport open containers of alcohol in the Sunflower State. This includes all passengers. The state also has a zero-tolerance policy for minors in possession of alcohol - those who have a Blood Alcohol Content of .02 or greater and are under the age of 21 will face DUI charges.

Law enforcement officials in Wabaunsee Co. also reminded residents that those caught with a DUI will have their vehicles towed.

Flickinger was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Driving under the influence

Tail lamp violations

Speeding

Bonds was booked on:

Furnishing alcohol or cereal malt beverages to a minor

Transporting an open container

Possession of marijuana

As of Monday, both Flickinger and Bonds no longer remain behind bars as both have bonded out of custody.

