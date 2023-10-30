Repeat offender arrested after incident with weapon reported at Valeo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A repeat offender is again behind bars after an incident with a weapon was reported at Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, law enforcement officials were called to Valeo at 400 SW Oakley Ave. with reports of an unwanted individual.

Police said they were told the individual, later identified as Troy M. Chambers, 36, of Topeka, was armed with a weapon and would not leave the property.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found Chambers also had a warrant out for his arrest through Shawnee Co. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Battery

Warrant

As of Monday, Chambers remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond with a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

According to WIBW records, Chambers was previously arrested in July following a shooting incident in the 5200 block of SW 23rd St. He was found to have allegedly fired multiple rounds near several homes with a stolen firearm. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Chambers was also arrested in 2021 following a stabbing in the 2600 block of SW Indian Trail Rd. that sent one person to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.