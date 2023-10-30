Precautions can prevent Halloween fun from taking scary turn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many parents will help their little ones hit the streets in search of treats on Halloween night.
Taking a few precautions can keep the fun from taking a scary turn. Cheri Sage with Safe Kids Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to share some reminders.
Among them: choose flame-resistant costumes; use reflective tape to stay visible; carry glow sticks and flashlights; stick to sidewalks and paths to prevent trips and falls; keep flammable decor away from heat sources like lamps and candles; and everyone should be alert for walkers and slow down to avoid collisions.
Watch the interview to learn more.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.