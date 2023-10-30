Precautions can prevent Halloween fun from taking scary turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many parents will help their little ones hit the streets in search of treats on Halloween night.

Taking a few precautions can keep the fun from taking a scary turn. Cheri Sage with Safe Kids Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to share some reminders.

Among them: choose flame-resistant costumes; use reflective tape to stay visible; carry glow sticks and flashlights; stick to sidewalks and paths to prevent trips and falls; keep flammable decor away from heat sources like lamps and candles; and everyone should be alert for walkers and slow down to avoid collisions.

Watch the interview to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.