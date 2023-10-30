Police car involved in noninjury collision in central Topeka

Crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle crash involving a Topeka police car at S.W....
Crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle crash involving a Topeka police car at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle crash involving a Topeka police car at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue.

Authorities at the scene told 13 NEWS that a Ford Explorer Topeka police cruiser was running in emergency mode eastbound on S.W. 21st when it collided with a Ford Focus that was northbound on Washburn Avenue.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, authorities said.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to be hospital.

