Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.(Source: KABB via CNN)
By KABB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) - The parents of a 13-year-old girl are dead and their daughter is among those hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.

Police say an argument broke out Saturday between neighbors in the front yard of a San Antonio home during a party. A 20-year-old involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and started firing, according to investigators.

Police say a family of three, including a 13-year-old girl, were shot. They say the father then fired back with his own gun, shooting the 20-year-old and a relative.

The mother and father died of their injuries. Their daughter is expected to recover from her wounds.

Police say the 20-year-old and his relative are also expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating.

Officers believe they have a suspect in custody but are still unsure of who was the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and fired the first round.

Copyright 2023 KABB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Rain and possibly snow tonight
Rain and possibly snow tonight
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder
Two taken into J.C. police custody accused of first-degree murder

Latest News

Jayhawks, Wildcats back in national rankings
Meinholdt’s Welding & Machine Shop celebrates 100th anniversary
Helping Hands Humane Society builds cat shelters for feral cats ahead of winter weather.
Helping Hands Humane Society builds community shelters for cats
Helping Hands Humane Society builds cat shelters for feral cats ahead of winter weather.
Helping Hands Builds Cat Shelters