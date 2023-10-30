One seriously injured following afternoon collision in North Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in North Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, law enforcement officials were called to St. John and NW Tyler St. with reports of an injury collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two vehicles had been involved. One individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

13 NEWS crews in the area observed a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter circling the area. Witnesses who did not see the accident, but came upon the scene just after, said they saw a person run from an SUV that was involved.

Officers in the area also confirmed to 13 NEWS that they are searching for an individual in the area.

Witnesses said a woman in the other vehicle was seriously injured. An ambulance with lights and sirens activated was seen speeding away from the scene. Both vehicles were heavily damaged while smoke had been seen coming from one.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

