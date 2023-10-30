No. 25 Illini knock off No. 1 Kansas 82-75 in exhibition action

Illinois beat Kansas in an exhibition game on Sunday
Illinois beat Kansas in an exhibition game on Sunday(25 News Now)
By JD Raucci
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(25News Now) - Former Illinois head coach Bill Self returned to Champaign for the first time since leaving the Illini 20 years ago on Sunday. He brought his No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to State Farm Center for a charity exhibition game to benefit the Maui Relief Fund. But Coach Self did not go home with a win.

The preseason No. 25 Illini knocked off the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks 82-75 for an impressive exhibition victory. The Orange & Blue were led by an outstanding performance from preseason All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. who poured in a game-high 28 points in the victory.

The Illini now turn their focus to the regular season opener when they host Eastern Illinois on Monday, November 6th at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

Lebo High School's Caleb Durst with Cross Country State Championship medal
Lebo’s Caleb Durst reflects on 1A Cross Country title
Lebo junior cross country runner and state champion Caleb Durst
Lebo’s Caleb Durst reflects on 1A Cross Country title
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
Emporia State takes home several MIAA honors
Lebo volleyball accomplished what they expected to do
Lebo High School winning state championship in White Auditorium
Lebo volleyball accomplished what they expected to do