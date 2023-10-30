New NOTO addition helps you get creative with your healthy living routine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District plans an artful unveiling this week. A new addition aims to help you get creative with your healthy living efforts.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the Art Health Walk.

The Art Health walk directs people along various routes to explore the more than 50 pieces of public art around NOTO, including murals, sculptures and more. QR codes give people additional information about the artwork, plus access to healthy living tips. Ogle said making a loop around the roughly three blocks of the district included can get you nearly a mile worth of steps.

The Art Health Walk is possible through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas, Stormont Vail Health, and an Innovative Partnership grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The NOTO Art Health Walk will have a special unveiling 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Redbud Park. First Friday events will take place in NOTO later that evening.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.