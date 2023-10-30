New NOTO addition helps you get creative with your healthy living routine

The NOTO Art Health Walk has a special unveiling 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Redbud Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District plans an artful unveiling this week. A new addition aims to help you get creative with your healthy living efforts.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the Art Health Walk.

The Art Health walk directs people along various routes to explore the more than 50 pieces of public art around NOTO, including murals, sculptures and more. QR codes give people additional information about the artwork, plus access to healthy living tips. Ogle said making a loop around the roughly three blocks of the district included can get you nearly a mile worth of steps.

The Art Health Walk is possible through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas, Stormont Vail Health, and an Innovative Partnership grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The NOTO Art Health Walk will have a special unveiling 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Redbud Park. First Friday events will take place in NOTO later that evening.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Fire breaks out behind Dollar General in Topeka
Fire breaks out behind Dollar General on SW Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

Staci Dawn Ogle shares details of the new Art Health Walk that guides people around the 50+...
New NOTO addition helps you get creative with your healthy living routine
Cheri Sage of Safe Kids Kansas offers reminders to keep trick or treaters safe on Halloween...
Precautions can prevent Halloween fun from taking scary turn
Cheri Sage of Safe Kids Kansas offers reminders to keep trick or treaters safe on Halloween...
Precautions can prevent Halloween fun from taking scary turn
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's K9 Cpl. Matt Boing, Special Olympics ambassador Bekah Henderson and...
K9 Games to showcase special protectors in benefit for Special Olympics
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's K9 Cpl. Matt Boing, Special Olympics ambassador Bekah Henderson and...
K9 Games to showcase special protectors in benefit for Special Olympics