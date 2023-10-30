Monday forecast: A chilly start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bad news is the start of the week will remain unseasonably chilly but the good news is there will be plenty of sun so that will definitely help. A weak cold front tomorrow will lead to Halloween Tuesday the coldest day of the week before warmer weather moves back in to end the week.

Taking Action:

1 . Trick or treaters will need to bundle up tomorrow evening. While it will be breezy during the day, the winds should weaken to about 10 mph or less after 5pm. Wind chills though will still be in the 20s with a few areas near the Nebraska border in the teens by 8pm.

2. DST ends this weekend: It’s recommended to check the batteries of your smoke detectors and weather radio(s).

High confidence of the overall weather pattern this week: Dry with a warming trend by the 2nd half of the work week. There is uncertainty especially with respect to temperatures Sunday. One model has highs near 70° while the other model has highs closer to 60° hence the mid 60s in the 8 day. Any precipitation at all through next Monday will likely be less than 0.05″ so will keep the forecast dry.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 39

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s east with upper 40s out toward central KS. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds increase mainly after midnight as a cold front pushes through with winds shifting from southwest to the northwest and gusts around 25 mph by the morning. This will lead to wind chills in the teens, possibly single digits.

Tomorrow, Halloween: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

After another very cold morning Wednesday, the cold airmass pushes out of the area by the afternoon leading to highs back in the 50s. The warmer weather continues to build in to end the week with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s Thursday and mid to even upper 60s possible on Friday.

The weekend will be much nicer compared to last weekend with highs likely in the 60s….again can’t rule out a few spots near if not reaching 70° on Sunday if one of the models verifies. Next best chance of rain may not occur until a week from Wednesday but even that chance isn’t looking promising.

