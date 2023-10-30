Missing Franklin Co. man found safe by law enforcement officials

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man reported missing over the weekend in Franklin County has been found safe by law enforcement officials.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials located Steve Pfeiffer, who had been reported missing on Thursday.

Pfeiffer had last been seen in rural Franklin Co. between Ottawa and Wellsville. Deputies used various resources to attempt to find him, however, they had been unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office said no further details, including how and where Pfeiffer was found, will be released.

