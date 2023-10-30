Man arrested after Lawrence officers charged with knife, taser deployed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he attempted to charge at Lawrence Police officers with a knife and demanded they shoot him.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, law enforcement officials were called to 1517 W. 9th St. with reports that a suspect had kicked in a victim’s front door.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the suspect, later identified as Timothy Foust, 49, of Lawrence, in his own apartment. However, as they attempted to serve him a notice to appear, he drunkenly grabbed a knife and began to charge officers as he demanded they shoot him.

LPD said officers retreated, however, the Foust continued to charge them. A taser was deployed and successfully took Foust to the ground where he was safely arrested. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

2 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

2 counts of criminal damage to property

LPD said it is thankful the officers were able to resolve the dangerous situation without any serious injury to anyone involved.

