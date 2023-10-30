Man arrested after Eskridge harassment investigation finds Mo. arrest warrant

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man with a Missouri arrest warrant stemming from domestic violence was booked into jail over the weekend after it was found he may have harassed another victim over the phone in Eskridge.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday evening, Oct. 27, law enforcement officials were called to the 300 block of Gamma St. in Eskridge with reports of harassment via phone.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said they found that the suspect, Quincy T. Peaches, 32, had an active felony warrant out for his arrest based out of Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Peaches’ warrant stemmed from a probation violation following a domestic assault incident. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on probable cause of a warrant in another state or other jurisdiction

