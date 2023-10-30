Lance Leipold named Coach of the Week

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Jayhawks impressive win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Lance Leipold is being nationally recognized.

Leipold was selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

That win for KU snapped an 18-game losing streak against the Sooners and the win marks Kansas’ first regular season win over a top-10 opponent since 1995, and the first win over a top-10 opponent in Lawrence since defeating No. 2 Oklahoma in 1984.

“This was a program-defining win for both coach Leipold and the Jayhawks,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation per a release. “Being an underdog wasn’t common for Coach Dodd’s teams, but when they were, he knew how to prepare.  Coach Leipold obviously had the Jayhawks ready in the same way.”

