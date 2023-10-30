Kansas dignitaries break ground in ceremony for new federal prison in Leavenworth

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Jake LaTurner and others...
Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Jake LaTurner and others participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new federal correctional insitution in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Oct. 30, 2023.(Andy Sherer/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The construction of a new U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is underway.

U.S. Sens Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Gov. Laura Kelly and others took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

According to Moran’s office, Congress appropriated $532 million for the construction of a new facility and satellite federal prison camp.

The new facility will be built on undeveloped land owned to the east of the existing facility.

Construction takes place over a three-year period with the current contract completion anticipated in May of 2026, Moran’s office stated.

ALSO READ: City crews making attempts to make downtown streets safer & eliminate side shows

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Vehicle crash in Lyon Co. leaves one man injured.
Two vehicle crash results in one injury
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Reports: K-State basketball’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested for fighting at sports bar
An 18-year-old is dead after a vehicle struck him in Wyandotte County early Sunday morning.
18-year-old killed after being hit by car in Wyandotte Co. early Sunday

Latest News

United Way’s Christmas Bureau accepting applications two more times this week
United Way of Kaw Valley Christmas Bureau, Echo Ridge Community Center 2021 SE Market St.
United Way’s Christmas Bureau accepting applications two more times this week
Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
Topeka West JROTC cadets commemorate fallen soldiers & alumni ahead of Veteran’s Day
The Topeka Community Foundation hosts a celebration for its latest investment to help a...
Childcare organizers celebrate expansion, future impact of Topeka-based childcare center