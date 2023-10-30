K9 Games to showcase special protectors in benefit for Special Olympics

The K9 Games, presented by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new sort of competition features our four-legged heroes in games of skill to benefit an organization ensuring everyone gets in the game!

The first-ever K9 Games are this Sunday, Nov. 5. Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill is behind the idea. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Matt Boling and Bekah Henderson, who is in the Special Olympics Kansas Hall of Fame.

In addition to seeing area K9 officers and their human partners show off their skills, attendees will enjoy family activities with food trucks on-site as well.

