K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin indefinitely suspended

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 98-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State center will be out for the foreseeable future.

After Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning for a bar fight, Tomlin was arrested for disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting and was held on a bond of $750, but multiple reports say he has been released on bond.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” said head coach Jerome Tang. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Kansas State will have an exhibition against Emporia State in Manhattan on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash in North Topeka on Oct. 30, 2023.
One dead following afternoon collision in North Topeka
Kaylyn Chapman (left) Arionn Smith (right)
2 arrested after woman attempts to run man over when shots fired in E. Topeka
Authorities attempt to identify individuals following August incidents
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Montanna Luker (left) Leigh Simmons (right)
2 arrested after search warrant finds endangered child, out-of-county warrant

Latest News

Lebo High School's Caleb Durst with Cross Country State Championship medal
Lebo’s Caleb Durst reflects on 1A Cross Country title
Lebo junior cross country runner and state champion Caleb Durst
Lebo’s Caleb Durst reflects on 1A Cross Country title
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
Emporia State takes home several MIAA honors
Lebo volleyball accomplished what they expected to do
Lebo High School winning state championship in White Auditorium
Lebo volleyball accomplished what they expected to do