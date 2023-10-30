K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin indefinelty suspended

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State center will be out for the foreseeable future.

After Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning for a bar fight, Tomlin was arrested for disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting and was held on a bond of $750, but multiple reports say he has been released on bond.

“I have indefinitely suspended Nae’Qwan Tomlin for not living up to the expectations we require of our players,” said head coach Jerome Tang. “Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family, and we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Kansas State will have an exhibition against Emporia State in Manhattan on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

