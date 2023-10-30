Jayhawks, Wildcats back in national rankings

(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas and Kansas State football are back in the AP Top 25 after their big wins this weekend.

KU’s 38-33 victory over then No. 6 Oklahoma put the Jayhawks at No. 22 in the country. The win also secured bowl eligibility for Kansas. Oklahoma was bumped down to No. 10 after the loss in Lawrence.

K-State’s 41-0 shutout win over Houston has the Wildcats back in the rankings at No. 25. The ‘Cats are also now bowl eligible.

No. 22 Kansas will be on the road at Iowa State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. No. 25 K-State will be on the road at No. 7 Texas at 11:00 a.m.

