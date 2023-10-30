Information sought after 3 vehicles, home hit by gunfire north of Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are searching for information after three vehicles and a home were hit by gunfire north of Lawrence following an early-morning disturbance over the weekend.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, law enforcement officials were called to the 1400 block of Highway 40 north of Lawrence - also known as Tee Pee Junction - with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said witnesses told them guns had been fired in a nearby parking lot after what looked like two separate groups were kicked out of a local business.

Law enforcement officials noted that evidence had been recovered from the scene and damage to three vehicles and a home had been found.

By the time deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said the crowd had largely dispersed leaving few witnesses to interview. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

