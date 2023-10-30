Helping Hands Humane Society builds community shelters for cats

By Claire Decatur
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As winter approaches, Helping Hands Humane Society says they are trying to find warmer options within their neighborhood to help get cats out of the snow and rain.

Oct 29. they partnered with the Midwest Kitten Coalition to create cat shelters out of styrofoam coolers, dry straw, and duct tape.

“To minimize the populations here at the shelter and also minimize the amount of kittens that are coming into our rescue, we need to care for the outdoor cats,” said President and co-founder of Midwestern Kitten Coalition Teara Richardson. “That includes spay and neuter, shelter, food, all of those things. So our mission is kind of a full circle mission, we want to make sure that the animals are being taken care of from the beginning point to the endpoint.”

The shelters are recommended to be placed on the east side of buildings to avoid the wind, as well as an elevated place to avoid the snow and rain.

