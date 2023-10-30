Damage to bridge over Manhattan highway created by excavator hauled on semi

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Damage to a bridge over a busy highway near Manhattan that created a closure expected to last for months was caused by an excavator being hauled on a semi-truck.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tells 13 NEWS that the bridge above K-18 along 56th Ave. was recently damaged by an excavator as a semi-truck attempted to haul it westbound on the highway.

KDOT noted that the damage was contained to the bottom of the bridge, however, the incident prompted a closure along westbound K-18 and along 56th Ave. which is not expected to be lifted until months later.

The Department noted that the bridge repair project was set to begin on Monday morning, Oct. 30, and will include a detour. Drivers headed west on K-18 will be guided down the 56th Ave. off-ramp and back onto the highway via the onramp. The stop sign will remain covered for the duration of the project as speeds are reduced to 30 mph in the area.

KDOT indicated that drivers headed east would not be impacted. Meanwhile, traffic headed to Manhattan Regional Airport can use the K-114 exit and Skyway Dr. Traffic from the east will be required to use the Scenic Dr. exit to Skyway Dr.

The Department said the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by late December. That is when westbound K-18 is set to reopen completely to traffic while 56th Ave. only reopens partially. Drivers will be routed on a single lane in each direction through the area.

Bridges Inc., of Newton, the contractor on the project, quoted the bid at $640,000 with a completion date in late January 2024.

