Cold Weather Rule takes effect as Kansas temperatures turn frigid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cold Weather Rule is set to take effect in Kansas as temperatures quickly begin to turn frigid.

The Kansas Corporation Commission announced on Monday, Oct. 30, that the Cold Weather Rule is set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 31, and will remain in effect through March 31, 2024. The rule is meant to help Kansans behind on utility payments avoid disconnection during the colder months.

While the rule is in effect, the KCC said utility companies are barred from disconnecting a customer’s service while local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees in a 48-hour period. The rule was implemented in 1983 and was meant to prevent utility companies from disconnecting natural gas or electric services during periods of extreme cold.

The KCC noted that the rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or reestablish service. Any customer with a past-due bill will qualify for payment arrangements, however, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact the company to make those arrangements.

The Commission indicated that payment plan terms that maintain or restore service require customers to pay 1/12th of the total amount owed, 1/12th of the bill, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee and any applicable deposit. The remainder of the bill will be required to be paid in equal installments over the next 11 months in addition to the current monthly bill.

KCC said the rule only applies to residential customers of electric and natural gas utility companies under its jurisdiction, however, many municipal utilities and cooperatives have similar winter weather policies.

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to remain between 21 and 68 degrees.

For more information about the Kansas Cold Weather Rule, click HERE.

