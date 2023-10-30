Childcare organizers celebrate expansion, future impact of Topeka-based childcare center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Community Foundation hosts a celebration for its latest investment to help a Topeka-based childcare center expand its services.

The Patterson Family Child Care Center is a licensed childcare facility at 2347 SE Wisconsin Ave., but organizers want to expand its services and help more kids. However, with help from an accelerator grant from the State of Kansas and a $150,000 investment loan from the Topeka Community Foundation, the facility can now become a reality.

The Child Care Center previously held its ground-breaking ceremony in honor of its new facility on Sept. 30, while on Monday, Oct. 30, officials from the Topeka Community Foundation celebrated the impact this investment can have on the community.

“To be able to expand childcare here for children, educational opportunities, and for families in our community, there couldn’t be anything more important than that,” said Marsha Pope, president of the Topeka Community Foundation. “Community challenges are complex and often require resources beyond traditional grantmaking. Our impact investment program has the potential to create lasting and transformative changes that will benefit our community’s most vulnerable populations for years to come.”

According to Melissa Patterson, owner of the Patterson Family Child Care Center, the new facility, located at 2327 SE Wisconsin Ave., a few steps from the current facility, will help accommodate 28 more infants and toddlers in need of childcare services in the Highland Park area.

“It has been a blessing,” said Patterson. “I have families that call all the time looking for childcare slots, and I always tell them I am full, so to be able to open it up for 28 more kids. It is wonderful.”

“It takes a village when caring for and educating young children,” said Patterson. “I want to thank Topeka Community Foundation for being a part of our village and helping us to provide a quality early learning center for infants and toddlers.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $739,644. Patterson expects the new facility to be complete by April 2024.

